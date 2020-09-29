NTT launches JPY 4.25 trillion buyout offer for mobile unit Docomo

Japanese operator Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) plans to take its mobile business NTT Docomo private. Docomo confirmed it supports the offer of JPY 3,900 per share for the 34 percent of the company NTT does not already own, after receiving an independent fairness opinion. The offer is a significant premium on Docomo's last closing share price, of JPY 2,775.
The takeover follows a successful strategy by NTT to sell its fixed services, such as the Hikari fibre plans, also under the Docomo brand in recent years. It also fits with the company's 'One NTT' strategy, which has seen its other ICT activities consolidated under a single brand.
Absorbing Docomo will help build on the strategy to offer integrated 5G and ICT services to business customers and NTT's efforts to expand into more personalised consumer services such as payments and loyalty offers to offset the pressure on prices. The competitive pressure is expected to increase in the Japanese market with the entry of the new mobile operator Rakuten, as well as government efforts to control prices and increase market transparency, driving the need for cost savings at the operators.
Along with news of the takeover, Docomo announced the appointment of long-time NTT executive Motoyuki Ii as its new CEO from 01 December. Kazuhiro Yoshizawa will remain a member of the board of directors, responsible for special missions.
NTT will fund the acquisition through loans from Japan's three largest banks, Reuters reports, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter. According to the same source, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will be the largest lender. The total loan package, including lending from others will total JPY 4 trillion, writes the Nikkei. NTT will later turn to longer-term loans and debt to refinance the deal.
