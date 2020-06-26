NTT, NEC partner on optical, wireless products, NTT acquires NEC shares

NTT and NEC have agreed to form a capital and business alliance for the purpose of joint research and development and the global rollout of ICT products based on optical and wireless technologies. The Japanese companies aims to expand product sales by applying jointly developed technologies through this alliance.
NTT has launched its IOWN initiative as a future research and development strategy, while NEC is focusing its efforts on Solutions for Society, and creating new business models and services through co-creation with various partners, using network technologies such as 5G and digital technologies, including AI, biometrics and security.
Through this alliance, NTT and NEC plan to jointly develop services that use both companies’ capabilities and originate from Japan, as they collaboratively form a sales framework to roll out these products to the global market.
To promote open architectures such as O-RAN and to realize the IOWN initiative, NTT and NEC will set up a research and development structure at an early stage of their alliance, and will focus their efforts on various following objectives. The two partners plan to develop and sell globally a compact Digital Signal Processing (DSP) circuit, as well as the optical transmission equipment incorporating this DSP circuit.
Working with global operators and communication equipment vendors, NTT and NEC plan to promote O-RAN Alliance specifications while developing and selling products compliant with such O-RAN specifications. The two partners will also develop optical/wireless devices to power NTT's IOWN initiative.
NTT and NEC have set up a joint research and development structure at an early stage of their alliance, to support the development of products, services and intellectual properties. NTT will acquire 13 million shares of NEC's common stock through the issuance of new shares and disposition of treasury stock by way of third-party allotment conducted by NEC (4.8 percent of its outstanding shares after the third-party allotment).
