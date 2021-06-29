Edition: International
NuRAN obtains EUR 8 mln for Cameroon and DRC projects, still needs USD 6 mln

Wednesday 19 January 2022 | 09:38 CET | News
NuRAN said it has obtained a credit facility with a development finance institution (DFI) for up to EUR 8 million to fund some of its USD 30 million planned expenditure to install network infrastructure in Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This follows a separate announcement on 06 January of a DFI loan facility for USD 15 million. The combined proceeds of approximately USD 24 million will be used for deployment of up to 120 rural sites in Cameroon and 850 in DRC.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: NuRAN Wireless
Countries: Cameroon
