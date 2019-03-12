Edition: International
Nuuday CFO departs following split from TDC

Thursday 13 January 2022 | 09:38 CET | News
Denmark's Nuuday has announced the departure of CFO Niels Eldrup Meidahl following the separation of the TDC service provider arm from infrastructure company TDC Net on 01 January 2022. He will pursue opportunities elsewhere. Peter Charles will step in as interim CFO while Nuuday recruits a permanent replacement.

Categories: General
Companies: Nuuday / TDC / TDC Net
Countries: Denmark
