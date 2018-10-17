Edition: International
IT

Nvidia acquires Cumulus Networks to build out networking software

Tuesday 5 May 2020 | 08:30 CET | News

Nvidia announced the acquisition of Cumulus Networks, expanding the software capabilities in its portfolio for high-performance computing. This adds to the recent takeover of Mellanox Technologies in the hardware segment. No financial details of the takeover were disclosed. 

Nividia said the takeover of Cumulus means it covers the entire networking stack, from chips and systems to software, including analytics like Cumulus NetQ. This is an extensive open networking platform for businesses and cloud-scale data centres to control and manage their operations.

California-based Cumulus also supports more than 100 hardware platforms with Cumulus Linux, its operating system for network switches. The Nvidia Mellanox Spectrum switches already ship with Cumulus Linux and SONiC, the open source offering for Microsoft’s Azure cloud and managed by the Open Compute Project. 

Mellanox and Cumulus first started working together in 2016. Nvidia completed the acquisition of Mellanox on 27 April. 


