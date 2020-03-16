Edition: International
Wireless

O2 becomes exclusive UK mobile network for Disney+

Monday 16 March 2020 | 10:41 CET | News

O2 UK has announced an agreement with Disney's Direct-to-Consumer & International division to be the exclusive UK mobile network distributor for the new Disney+ streaming service, which launches in the UK on 24 March.

The Disney+ service will be offered through O2 extras, which is available to new and upgrading O2 pay monthly customers on handset, tablet and SIM-only contracts. New and upgrading customers can get six months of Disney+ for free. Customers no ready to upgrade can add Disney+ to their current plan for an extra GBP 5.99 per month, and receive a GBP 2 per month discount off their bill. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Disney / O2 UK
Countries: United Kingdom
