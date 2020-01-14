Edition: International
Wireless

O2 UK fined GBP 10.5 million by Ofcom for overcharging customers

Friday 12 February 2021 | 11:06 CET | News
Telecoms regulator Ofcom has imposed a GBP 10.5 million fine on mobile operator O2 UK for overcharging customers who were leaving the company. The investigation found that O2 violated Ofcom rules by failing to provide customers with accurate bills, with more than 140,000 leaving customers overcharged between 2011 and 2019.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: O2 UK
Countries: United Kingdom
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


