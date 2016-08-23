OECD grows to 9 countries with over 50% fibre broadband

The OECD's latest broadband statistics show nine of its member countries now have over half of broadband connections over fibre, up from six countries a year earlier. Overall, the share of fibre in broadband connections across the 37 countries increased to 27 percent as of June 2019, from 24 percent a year earlier.
The data shows Lithuania, Latvia, Spain and New Zealand starting to catch up with long-time fibre leaders Korea, Japan and the Nordic countries thanks to a mixture of increased competition, good regulation and policy, and new infrastructure investment, the OECD said. Korea and Japan have a fibre share of over 75 percent in total broadband, while Lithuania, Sweden, Latvia, Spain, Iceland, Finland and Norway are all above 50 percent fibre. New Zealand and Portugal are just below 50 percent and close to joining the leaders.
The total number of fibre connections across the OECD increased by 13.8 percent in the year to June. Nevertheless, cable is still the most popular way to receive broadband, with a 33.6 percent share of total broadband connections. DSL is increasingly being replaced by fibre and its share has fallen from 41.6 percent to 35.1 percent in two years.
Mobile broadband subscriptions continue to grow strongly, at a stable rate of around 7 percent a year. The countries with the highest penetration rates were Japan, Finland, Estonia, the US and Australia, with subscriptions per 100 inhabitants at 177, 155, 153, 150 and 144 percent respectively.
M2M Sims showed the highest growth of all the indicators, rising 30 percent in 12 months. The leading countries are Sweden with 140.6 M2M Sim cards per 100 inhabitants, followed by Austria, Italy, the US and the Netherlands. The high number of Sims allocated to Sweden is due in part to the use of these SIM cards in other countries by a Swedish operator.
