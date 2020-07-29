Edition: International
Ofcom drops wholesale fibre price caps to encourage roll-out

Thursday 18 March 2021 | 10:22 CET | News
UK regulator Ofcom has confirmed new regulations for wholesale telecoms markets used to deliver broadband, mobile and business connections. Openreach's fastest full-fibre broadband services will remain free from pricing regulation as customers can select an alternative entry-level service. 

Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: BT / Openreach
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

