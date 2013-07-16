Edition: International
Oi accepts BRL 12.9 billion bid for fibre network assets

Tuesday 13 April 2021 | 08:56 CET | News
Brazilian operator Oi accepted the revised binding bid submitted by investment bank BTG Pactual to acquire a stake in the company's fibre-optic infrastructure assets (InfraCo). The purchase price is BRL 12.93 billion (USD 2.25 billion).

Categories: Fixed
Companies: GlobeNet / Oi
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Related

Oi extends exclusive talks with BTG over InfraCo until 9 April
Published 07 Apr 2021 16:00 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has informed that the Exclusivity Agreement with the BTG Pactual Economia Real investment fund and other ...

Oi completes towers sale to Highline

Published 31 Mar 2021 16:41 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator announced that the sale of Tower UPI to Highline has been completed. All shares issued by the Tower Special ...

Oi ends Q4 2020 with net profit of BRL 1.8 billion
Published 30 Mar 2021 15:56 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi reported a net profit of BRL 1.79 billion for Q4 2020, reversing the net loss of BRL 2.26 billion it ...

Oi issues up to BRL 2.5 billion in InfraCo debt
Published 22 Feb 2021 11:20 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi announced the issuance of convertible secured debentures by BTCM, its wholly owned subsidiary which was ...

Oi reduces cash burn, increases investments in December
Published 22 Feb 2021 10:02 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi ended December 2020 with a negative net operating cash flow of BRL 250 million, an improvement over the ...

Oi enters into exclusive talks with BTG Group on sale of InfraCo
Published 05 Feb 2021 15:30 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has entered into an exclusivity agreement, for a limited period of time, with BTG Group, which submitted a ...

Oi signs mobile sale agreement with TIM, Telefonica, Claro
Published 29 Jan 2021 15:35 CET | Brazil
The purchase and sale of shares and other covenants agreement was officially signed by Oi Movel with TIM, Telefonica Brasil and ...

Highline and BTG Pactual both submit bids for Oi's fibre assets - report
Published 25 Jan 2021 15:03 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has received two bids for InfraCo, its fibre network unit put up for sale as part the judicial recovery ...

CPPIB and BTG fund to jointly bid for Oi's fibre unit - report
Published 13 Jan 2021 10:56 CET | Brazil
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a fund managed by Banco BTG Pactual are planning a joint bid for the fibre unit of ...

Oi sounds out interest for sale of pay-TV assets
Published 01 Sep 2020 10:57 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi announced it has started sounding out the market for interest in acquiring its pay-TV businesses. The ...

Brookfield and Canada Pension Plan consider bid for Oi's fibre unit - report
Published 05 Aug 2020 12:32 CET | Brazil
Oi plans to sell up to 51 percent of InfraCo through an auction to be held in the first half of 2021....

BTG Pactual files bid for Oi's fibre assets - report
Published 29 Jul 2020 14:51 CET | Brazil
BTG Pactual has submitted a BRL 25.5 billion bid for Oi's fibre assets, reports Valor Economico. The Brazilian bank was one of ...

Oi completes sale of Globenet
Published 23 Dec 2013 15:01 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi announced the conclusion of the sale of its interests in Brasil Telecom Cabos Submarinos and its ...

Oi sells GlobeNet to BTG Pactual for over BRL 1.7 bln
Published 16 Jul 2013 07:07 CET | Brazil
Brazilian telecom group Oi has agreed to sell its stake in Brasil Telecom Cabos Submarinos and its subsidiaries, located in ...





