Oi sells 25% stake in Unitel for USD 1 billion

Friday 24 January 2020 | 16:46 CET | News

Oi has agreed to sell its 25 percent share in Angolan operator Unitel for USD 1 billion, reports O Globo. The buyer is Angolan oil company Sonangol which will pay USD 750 million initially and the rest in 90 days.


Categories: General
Companies: Oi / Unitel
Countries: Angola
