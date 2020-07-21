Edition: International
Broadband

Oi to open up fibre infrastructure to third parties

Tuesday 21 July 2020 | 12:47 CET | News

Oi is developing an end-to-end business model that will allow third parties to contract its fibre to the home infrastructure, announced wholesale director Andre Telles, according to Valor Economico. The model is part of Oi's reorganisation strategy that foresees the creation of two separate, independent and complementary companies. Oi Client Co would be responsible for providing services to residential and business clients, while Infra Co would offer infrastructure on a neutral basis to the market, including to Oi's competitors.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Oi
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Related

Algar Telecom gets financial backing for Oi mobile bid - report
Published 21 Jul 2020 10:48 CET | Brazil
Brazilian regional operator Algar Telecom is planning to raise BRL 15 billion to acquire Oi's mobile assets, reports Veja. Two ...

Oi reduces cash burn in May
Published 20 Jul 2020 11:20 CET | Brazil
Oi reported negative cash flow of BRL 113 million in May, a significant improvement on April when the result was a negative BRL ...

Oi revenues drop 7.4% in Q1 to BRL 4.7 billion
Published 19 Jun 2020 11:46 CET | Brazil
Oi reported a 7.4 percent annual drop in first quarter revenues to BRL 4.7 billion, while losses reached BRL 6.28 billion. EBITDA ...

Oi launches 400 Mbps broadband in fibre footprint
Published 03 Jun 2020 16:32 CET | Brazil
Oi has launched a 400 Mbps broadband package, twice the maximum speed it offered so far. The new service is available in all 112 ...

Oi reaches 1 million fibre customers
Published 23 Apr 2020 10:58 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has reached the milestone of 1 million customers for its fibre-optic services, reports O Globo. Fibre ...





