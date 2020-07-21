Edition: International
Omantel Group H1 net profit drops 21%

Tuesday 21 July 2020 | 09:46 CET | News

Omantel Group said net profit decreased by 20.5 percent to OMR 100.5 million in the first six months to 30 June from OMR 126.5 million in H1 2019. This decline was mainly driven by a 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in group net profit for the second quarter of 2020 because of the effects of Covid-19, predominantly on the core mobile business. First-half group consolidated revenues slipped to OMR 1.24 billion from OMR 1.26 billion in 2019. 

The group said it achieved the results despite the impact of coronavirus, which virtually halted economic activity and travel across the region. Management priority was to ensure that Omantel's network was operating at optimal levels to provide vital connectivity to the Omani authorities and community, as demand for mobile and fixed broadband reached historic highs. 

Omantel’s earlier investments in 5G infrastructure helped to expand home broadband revenue by 8.1 percent compared with the same period of 2019. Omantel's domestic operations revenue witnessed an increase of 11 percent year on year to OMR 288 million compared to OMR 259 million in 2019. This was mainly driven by an increase in international transit international wholesale business and handset revenues, which are typically low margin revenue streams compared with core mobile operator revenue. 

Core mobile-related revenues declined by 5 percent to OMR 221 million from OMR 232.5 million in 2019, which had a significant impact on EBITDA and net profit during the period. Omantel's international wholesale business diversification strategy helped the company to expand international capacities business by 7.6 percent in the first half of 2020 compared with H1 2019, continuing to exhibit a high amount of resilience.  

Proactive cost optimisation measures for both opex and capex included contract renegotiations, cancellation and re-scheduling of some capex project and efficient cash flow management. These led to an overall reduction of 6 percent in operating and administrative expenses year on year.

Zain Group contributed OMR 94.8 million to Omantel Group net profit in H1 compared with OMR 114.8 million in 2019, a decrease of 17.4 percent year on year. After adjusting for non-controlling interest, Zain Group contributed OMR 18.2 million in H1 compared with OMR 21.4 million in 2019.




