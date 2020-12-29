Edition: International
Ooredoo, CK Hutchison sign USD 6 billion merger of Indonesian mobile operators

Thursday 16 September 2021 | 15:44 CET | News
CK Hutchison and Ooredoo have signed the agreement to merge their businesses in Indonesia. The merged company, bringing together operators Tri Indonesia and Indosat, will be called Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and valued at about USD 6 billion. 

