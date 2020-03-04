Edition: International
Wireless

Ooredoo Group and Ericsson sign 5-year strategic 5G agreement

Monday 4 January 2021 | 15:02 CET | News
Ooredoo Group and Ericsson have signed a global frame agreement for the supply of 5G radio, core and transport products and services, as well as related implementation and integration for all ten of the group's operating companies in Qatar, Indonesia, Algeria, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Tunisia, Myanmar and Maldives. The agreement covers Ericsson Radio System including Mini-Link 6000 products that are capable of 10 Gbps, Ericsson Cloud Core, Cloud Infrastructure and Ericsson Cloud Communication products

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Ooredoo / Ooredoo Qatar
Countries: Middle East
