Ooredoo Kuwait revenue falls 5% in H1, customer base down 3%

Ooredoo Kuwait said that revenues decreased by 5 percent to KWD 294.1 million in the first six months to 30 June from KWD 310.4 million a year earlier. Revenues in Kuwaiti dinars were hit by lower sales in Kuwait, substantial support for local customers free of charge, a decrease in Algerian revenue mainly due to the weak economic environment, currency devaluation, price competition and the impact of Covid-19 and related business limitations in all operations.
The customer base decreased by 3 percent to 25.9 million from 26.7 million in H1 2019. EBITDA fell by 15 percent in H1 2020 to KWD 99.0 million from KWD 115.9 million in the same period in 2019. Net profit dropped to KWD 1.7 million from KWD 17.3 million for the same period in 2019. Consolidated earnings per share were KWD 0.03 for H1 2020 compared with EPS of KWD 0.35 a year earlier.
