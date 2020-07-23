Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ooredoo Kuwait revenue falls 5% in H1, customer base down 3%

Thursday 23 July 2020 | 09:38 CET | News

Ooredoo Kuwait said that revenues decreased by 5 percent to KWD 294.1 million in the first six months to 30 June from KWD 310.4 million a year earlier. Revenues in Kuwaiti dinars were hit by lower sales in Kuwait, substantial support for local customers free of charge, a decrease in Algerian revenue mainly due to the weak economic environment, currency devaluation, price competition and the impact of Covid-19 and related business limitations in all operations. 

The customer base decreased by 3 percent to 25.9 million from 26.7 million in H1 2019. EBITDA fell by 15 percent in H1 2020 to KWD 99.0 million from KWD 115.9 million in the same period in 2019.  Net profit dropped to KWD 1.7 million from KWD 17.3 million for the same period in 2019. Consolidated earnings per share were KWD 0.03  for H1 2020 compared with EPS of KWD 0.35 a year earlier.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ooredoo
Countries: Africa / Middle East
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ooredoo Palestine H1 EBITDA rises 17%
Published 23 Jul 2020 10:39 CET | Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Ooredoo Palestine's EBITDA increased by 17 percent to KWD 4.8 million in the first six months to 30 June from KWD 4.1 million for ...

Ooredoo Tunisia revenue rises 7% in H1
Published 23 Jul 2020 10:36 CET | Tunisia
Ooredoo Tunisia's revenues increased by 7 percent to KWD 61.8 million in the first six months to 30 June from KWD 57.5 million ...

Ooredoo Algeria subscriber base falls below 13 mln in H1
Published 23 Jul 2020 10:09 CET | Algeria
Ooredoo Algeria's subscriber base decreased to 12.9 million on 30 June from 13.6 million for the same period in 2019. Business in ...

Ooredoo's Kuwaiti customer falls to 2.4 mln in H1
Published 23 Jul 2020 10:03 CET | Kuwait
Ooredoo's customer base in Kuwait decreased to 2.4 million on 30 June from 2.5 million for the same period of 2019. Revenues fell ...

Ooredoo Qatar runs summer device discount campaign
Published 21 Jul 2020 12:14 CET | Qatar
Ooredoo Qatar has begun a summer-long campaign, offering customers the opportunity to upgrade their devices at significant ...

Indosat Ooredoo launches Smart City, Hybrid Cloud, Big Data services
Published 17 Jul 2020 05:41 CET | Indonesia
Indonesian operator Indosat Ooredoo, through its Indosat Ooredoo Business unit, has introduced Smart City, Hybrid Cloud, and Big ...

Ooredoo Maldives launches fixed broadband services in Adh. Omadhoo

Published 16 Jul 2020 14:18 CET | Maldives
Ooredoo Maldives has launched SuperNet Fixed Broadband services at Adh. Omadhoo, offering a range of fixed broadband packages at ...

Ooredoo Group extends working from home until end of year
Published 13 Jul 2020 11:02 CET | Middle East
Ooredoo Group has extended its Work-From-Home procedures until the end of 2020 for employees whose work does not require them to ...

Ooredoo Kuwait offers 3 months' free services to SMEs
Published 13 Jul 2020 10:56 CET | Kuwait
Ooredoo Kuwait is offering corporate services as the country prepares for Phase 3 of a "gradual return to normal life". Ooredoo ...

Ooredoo Kuwait and Batelco to launch Global Zone

Published 08 Jul 2020 14:12 CET | Kuwait
Batelco has selected Ooredoo as a strategic partner to enable the rollout of Global Zone's regional expansion and support the ...





Related Info

Ooredoo Palestine H1 EBITDA rises 17%
10:39 | Palestinian Territory, Occupied | News
Ooredoo Tunisia revenue rises 7% in H1
10:36 | Tunisia | News
Ooredoo Algeria subscriber base falls below 13 mln in H1
10:09 | Algeria | News
Ooredoo's Kuwaiti customer falls to 2.4 mln in H1
10:03 | Kuwait | News
Ooredoo Qatar runs summer device discount campaign
21 Jul | Qatar | News
Indosat Ooredoo launches Smart City, Hybrid Cloud, Big Data services
17 Jul | Indonesia | News
Ooredoo Maldives launches fixed broadband services in Adh. Omadhoo
16 Jul | Maldives | News
Ooredoo Group extends working from home until end of year
13 Jul | Middle East | News
Ooredoo Kuwait offers 3 months' free services to SMEs
13 Jul | Kuwait | News
Ooredoo Kuwait and Batelco to launch Global Zone
8 Jul | Kuwait | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
23 Jul Adva Q2 2020
23 Jul AT&T Q2 2020
23 Jul Intel Q2 2020
23 Jul VeriSign Q2 2020
23 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2020
23 Jul MaxLinear Q2 2020
23 Jul Skyworks Q3
23 Jul Profile: Fluvius
24 Jul Vodafone Q1 trading update
24 Jul Verizon Q2 2020
24 Jul Megacable Q2
24 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2020
24 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2020
27 Jul F5 Networks Q2 2020
27 Jul NXP Semiconductors Q2 2020
27 Jul KPN Q2 2020
27 Jul Huawei Cloud Summit Africa
28 Jul Sequans Q2 2020
28 Jul MTN Nigeria Q2 2020
28 Jul Juniper Networks Q2 2020
28 Jul Masmovil Q2 2020
28 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
28 Jul HTHKH H1 2020
28 Jul FireEye Q2
28 Jul Akamai Technologies Q2
28 Jul Iridium Q2
28 Jul Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2020
28 Jul A10 Q2
28 Jul Vodafone AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now