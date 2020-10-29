Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ooredoo Group net profit grows 16% in first 9 months, revenue down 3%

Thursday 29 October 2020 | 09:17 CET | News

Ooredoo Group said its net profit increased by 16 percent to QAR 1.47 billion in the first nine months to 30 September from QAR 1.26 billion in the same period in 2019 in a more favorable foreign exchange environment. Revenue declined by 3 percent year-on-year to QAR 21.41 billion from QAR 21.96 billion because of Covid-19, with a reduction in handset sales and roaming business as well as macroeconomic weakness in some markets. This was partially offset by growth in Indonesia. 

Data revenues accounted for more than 50 percent of total revenue, supported by data leadership and digital transformation initiatives in the countries where Ooredoo operates. EBITDA declined by 4 percent year-on-year to QAR 9.2 billion from QAR 9.66 billion in 2019, hit by lower revenues and higher cost of sale as well as challenging market conditions in Algeria, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman. The company maintains its focus on digitalisation and cost optimisation, which is reflected in the EBITDA margin of 43 percent, compared with 44 percent in 2019.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ooredoo
Countries: Middle East
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Indosat Ooredoo revenue rises 6% in first 9 months, customer base up 3%
Published 29 Oct 2020 09:30 CET | Indonesia
Indosat Ooredoo's revenues increased by 6 percent to QAR 5.1 billion in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the same ...

Ooredoo Myanmar grows customer base 31% to 13 mln

Published 29 Oct 2020 09:28 CET | Myanmar
Ooredoo Myanmar's customer base increased to 13.1 million at the end of September, up 31 percent compared with the same period in ...

Ooredoo Qatar revenue dips to QAR 5.3 mln in first 9 months, mobile customers up 3%

Published 29 Oct 2020 09:17 CET | Qatar
Ooredoo Qatar revenue reached QAR 5.3 billion in the first nine months to 30 September compared with QAR 5.4 billion in the same ...





Related Info

Indosat Ooredoo revenue rises 6% in first 9 months, customer base up 3%
29 Oct | Indonesia | News
Ooredoo Myanmar grows customer base 31% to 13 mln
29 Oct | Myanmar | News
Ooredoo Qatar revenue dips to QAR 5.3 mln in first 9 months, mobile customers up 3%
29 Oct | Qatar | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Oct MediaTek Q3
30 Oct Millicom Q3 2020
30 Oct Shaw Communications fiscal Q4
30 Oct Charter Communications Q3 2020
30 Oct Rovio Q3 2020
30 Oct Tecnotree Q3 2020
30 Oct Proximus Q3 2020
30 Oct KDDI fiscal Q2
02 Nov Arista Q3 2020
02 Nov Skyworks fiscal Q4
02 Nov Idemia Q3 2020
02 Nov Cirrus Logic fiscal Q2
02 Nov Ceragon Networks Q3 2020
02 Nov SBA Communications Q3
02 Nov Adtran Q3 2020
02 Nov Neophotonics Q3 2020
02 Nov Lumentum fiscal Q1
02 Nov Web Summit
03 Nov TIM Q3 2020
03 Nov Oteclo Q3 2020
04 Nov Fitbit Q3
04 Nov Cellnex Q3
04 Nov Syn Q3 2020
04 Nov Magyar Telekom Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Latin America Q3 2020
04 Nov Smith Micro Q3 2020
04 Nov Qorvo fiscal Q2
04 Nov Telecom Italia Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Global Q3 2020
04 Nov Softbank fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now