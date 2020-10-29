Ooredoo Group net profit grows 16% in first 9 months, revenue down 3%

Ooredoo Group said its net profit increased by 16 percent to QAR 1.47 billion in the first nine months to 30 September from QAR 1.26 billion in the same period in 2019 in a more favorable foreign exchange environment. Revenue declined by 3 percent year-on-year to QAR 21.41 billion from QAR 21.96 billion because of Covid-19, with a reduction in handset sales and roaming business as well as macroeconomic weakness in some markets. This was partially offset by growth in Indonesia.
Data revenues accounted for more than 50 percent of total revenue, supported by data leadership and digital transformation initiatives in the countries where Ooredoo operates. EBITDA declined by 4 percent year-on-year to QAR 9.2 billion from QAR 9.66 billion in 2019, hit by lower revenues and higher cost of sale as well as challenging market conditions in Algeria, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman. The company maintains its focus on digitalisation and cost optimisation, which is reflected in the EBITDA margin of 43 percent, compared with 44 percent in 2019.
