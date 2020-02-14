Ooredoo Group net profit rises by 10% in 2019 on stable revenue, customer base broadens by 2%

Ooredoo Group has announced that its net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019 increased by 10 percent to QAR 1.73 billion from QAR 1.57 billion in 2018. There was an increase in EBITDA and a more favorable foreign exchange environment compared with 2018, but IFRS 16 had a negative effect on net profit. Revenue was stable at QAR 29.92 billion compared with QAR 29.93 billion, in spite of the industry-wide shift from voice to data consumption, lower handset sales and macroeconomic and currency weakness in some markets.
EBITDA increased by 5 percent year-on-year to QAR 12.85 billion from QAR 12.20 billion in 2018 with a corresponding EBITDA margin of 43 percent, driven by efficiency programmes in some operating companies and the positive effect of the IFRS 16 accounting standard. The customer base was 117 million, up by 2 percent compared with 2018, mainly driven by new customers in Indonesia, Myanmar and Kuwait.
The board recommends the distribution of a cash dividend of QAR 0.25 per share. It has also approved a sustainable and progressive dividend policy for the company, aiming for a dividend payout in the range of 40 percent to 60 percent of normalised earnings.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions