Wireless

Ooredoo Group revenue falls 7% in Q2

Wednesday 29 July 2020 | 08:58 CET | News

Ooredoo Group said its revenue for the second quarter decreased by 7 percent to QAR 6.82 billion, and EBITDA dropped 6 percent to QAR 2.97 billion. Net profit however increased by 3 percent to QAR 432 million compared to QAR 421 million in 2019.

In the first six months of 2020, revenue declined by 3 percent year-on-year to QAR 14.1 billion, due to the Covid-19 impact. A reduction in handset sales and roaming business as well as macroeconomic weakness in some of the markets was partially offset by robust growth in Indonesia, Tunisia and Myanmar.  

EBITDA declined by 5 percent year-on-year to QAR 6.0 billion, impacted by movement restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19 in some markets as well as challenging market conditions in Algeria, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman. Group net profit declined by 3 percent to QAR 818 million, due to the reduction in EBITDA which was partially offset by a more favorable foreign exchange environment compared to the same period in 2019. 

The group ended the period with 117 million customers, up from 115 million in 2019. The increase of 2 percent was boosted by additions in Myanmar and Qatar during H1. Data revenues accounted for more than 50 percent of total revenue. 

Ooredoo said revenues in its home market Qatar decreased by 4 percent to QAR 3.5 billion in the first six months of the year. EBITDA dipped lower to QAR 1.9 billion from 2.1 billion. Customer numbers lifted 1.3 percent to 3.4 million despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, with its impact on roaming revenue and shop accessibility. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ooredoo
Countries: Middle East
