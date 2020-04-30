Ooredoo Group revenue rises 1% to QAR 7.3 bln in Q1, customer base up 6%

Ooredoo Group said revenue for the first quarter ended 31 March increased by 1 percent to QAR 7.3 billion from QAR 7.19 billion in Q1 2019, supported by robust growth in Indonesia, Tunisia, Myanmar and other markets. That growth was partially offset by a Covid-19 impact, lower handset sales, and macroeconomic weakness in some of other markets. EBITDA declined by 5 percent year-on-year to QAR 3.02 billion from QAR 3.73 billion, hit by measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in many territories as well as challenging market conditions in Algeria, Kuwait and Oman.
Net profit declined by 8 percent to QAR 387 million from QAR 420 million in 2019, due to the reduction in EBITDA, which was partially offset by a more favorable foreign exchange environment than in the same period of 2019. Data revenues accounted for more than 50 percent of total revenue, driven by digital transformation initiatives across the countries where Ooredoo operates.
The customer base increased by 6 percent to 118 million from 116 million in 2019.
