Ooredoo Group selects Huawei for 5G network in 5 countries

Ooredoo Group and Huawei have announced a strategic partnership to launch 5G networks across five countries – Kuwait, Oman, Indonesia, Tunisia and Maldives – over the next five years. Ooredoo will leverage Huawei’s 5G SingleRAN radio platform with advanced Massive MIMO technology and the 5G Cloud Core with a convergent platform to transform its existing mobile networks. The network upgrade will provide customers with the latest 5G technologies and services.
The 5G services and devices have been launched earlier by Ooredoo in Kuwait in collaboration with Huawei. Currently, Ooredoo is speeding up the delivery of more network stations to be 5G-ready in Kuwait and Oman. In 2020, Ooredoo will launch 5G commercial services in additional countries across the Ooredoo footprint.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions