Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ooredoo Group selects Huawei for 5G network in 5 countries

Monday 9 March 2020 | 08:45 CET | News

Ooredoo Group and Huawei have announced a strategic partnership to launch 5G networks across five countries – Kuwait, Oman, Indonesia, Tunisia and Maldives – over the next five years. Ooredoo will leverage Huawei’s 5G SingleRAN radio platform with advanced Massive MIMO technology and the 5G Cloud Core with a convergent platform to transform its existing mobile networks. The network upgrade will provide customers with the latest 5G technologies and services. 

The 5G services and devices have been launched earlier by Ooredoo in Kuwait in collaboration with Huawei. Currently, Ooredoo is speeding up the delivery of more network stations to be 5G-ready in Kuwait and Oman. In 2020, Ooredoo will launch 5G commercial services in additional countries across the Ooredoo footprint.




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Huawei / Ooredoo
Countries: Middle East
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ooredoo Oman partners Urban Point app for BOGOF offers
Published 09 Mar 2020 10:15 CET | Oman
Ooredoo Oman has partnered with the lifestyle app Urban Point to exclusive buy-1-get-1-free offers. Ooredoo customers can obtain ...

Ooredoo Qatar deploys Ericsson spectrum sharing

Published 04 Mar 2020 11:09 CET | Qatar
Ooredoo Qatar said it has successful deployed Ericsson's Spectrum Sharing technology as part of a modernisation programme ...

Ooredoo Qatar starts selling Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
Published 27 Feb 2020 11:30 CET | Qatar
Ooredoo Qatar has announced that customers can now buy the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G online and at selected retail shops in Doha. The ...

Ooredoo Oman showcases 5G capabilities with Huawei

Published 25 Feb 2020 14:12 CET | Oman
Ooredoo Oman says it took part in a 5G workshop organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Huawei to ...

Ooredoo Qatar launches Shahry 5G and Qatarna 5G packs

Published 11 Dec 2019 11:31 CET | Qatar
Ooredoo Qatar has announced that its new Shahry and Qatarna packs will be 5G-enabled. Shahry 5G and Qatarna 5G plans offer ...

Ooredoo Kuwait launches 5G commercial broadband services
Published 20 Jun 2019 14:49 CET | Kuwait
Ooredoo Kuwait said it has commercially launched 5G service, offering customers faster mobile broadband internet. Prior to the 5G ...





Related Info

Ooredoo Oman partners Urban Point app for BOGOF offers
9 Mar | Oman | News
Ooredoo Qatar deploys Ericsson spectrum sharing
4 Mar | Qatar | News
Ooredoo Qatar starts selling Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
27 Feb | Qatar | News
Ooredoo Oman showcases 5G capabilities with Huawei
25 Feb | Oman | News
Ooredoo Qatar launches Shahry 5G and Qatarna 5G packs
11 Dec 2019 | Qatar | News
Ooredoo Kuwait launches 5G commercial broadband services
20 Jun 2019 | Kuwait | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Mar OFC 2020
10 Mar Optiva FY results
10 Mar Mediaset FY results
10 Mar Telecom Italia Q4 2019
10 Mar Report: Belgium Mobile Operators 2019 Q4- Excel
11 Mar Inseego Q4 2019
11 Mar Semtech Q4 2019
11 Mar MTN FY results
12 Mar Tucows Q4 2019
12 Mar MTS Q4 2019
12 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
12 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2019-Q4
13 Mar Gogo Q4 2019
13 Mar Mobilezone FY 2019
16 Mar TIM Brasil Day
16 Mar TIM Participacoes strategic plan presentation
16 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2019-Q4
17 Mar Gamma Communications FY results
17 Mar Iliad Q4 2019
17 Mar MTS Q4 2019
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo Global 2020
17 Mar 5G Expo Global 2020
17 Mar Smart Home Expo
17 Mar Smart Building Live
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now