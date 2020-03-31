Edition: International
Oppo becomes top smartphone brand in China - study

Tuesday 9 March 2021 | 09:44 CET | News
Oppo has become the number one smartphone brand in China for the first time in January 2021, according to a report from Counterpoint Research. Oppo's market share reached 21 percent in January, followed by Vivo (20%), Huawei, Apple, and Xiaomi (16% each). The report also shows that Oppo's sales jumped 33 percent month-on-month and 26 percent year-on-year in January.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Huawei / Nova / Oppo / Vivo / Xiaomi
Countries: China
