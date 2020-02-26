Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Oppo creates Flash Initiative to license VOOC charging system for more devices

Tuesday 23 February 2021 | 12:23 CET | News
Oppo unveiled at Mobile World Congress Shanghai The Flash Initiative, a new project to expand use of its VOOC flash charging system to more devices. Initial partners that will license Oppo's charging technology are FAW-Volkswagen, Anker and NXP Semiconductors. They represent the three settings where people often need to charge their devices, namely in their homes, cars and out in public spaces.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / NXP Semiconductors / Oppo / Qualcomm
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

,

MWC

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Oppo brengt snelladen naar auto's, openbare ruimtes en nieuwe apparaten
Published 23 Feb 2021 15:42 CET | World
Oppo heeft op het Mobile World Congress Shanghai The Flash Initiative onthuld, een nieuw project om het gebruik van zijn ...

Oppo unveils concept phone with 'rollable' display, AR glasses at Inno Day
Published 17 Nov 2020 14:30 CET | World
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has taken advantage of its latest "Inno Day" event in Shenzen to unveil three new concepts, ...

Oppo picks Thales to supply eSIMs for smartwatches
Published 11 Sep 2020 11:11 CET | World
Oppo has selected Thales to provide eSIM products and services for the Oppo Watch, the brand's first smartwatch series. Thales' ...

Oppo looks to lift smartphone sales by over 50% in H2

Published 10 Sep 2020 16:47 CET | World
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is looking to sell 62 million devices in the second half, over 50 percent more than it did ...

Oppo unveils 125W fast charging for smartphones, 65W wireless charging
Published 15 Jul 2020 14:16 CET | World
Oppo has announced new advances in its fast charging technology for smartphones. These include the release of the 125W flash ...

Oppo unveils 5G CPE Omni connection hub
Published 10 Mar 2020 09:57 CET | World
Oppo has announced the imminent launch of a new 5G CPE device offering speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps. The Oppo 5G CPE Omni supports ...

Qualcomm demos next 5G innovations with partners
Published 26 Feb 2020 09:23 CET | World
Qualcomm has announced new innovations in 5G, in an online press presentation designed to replace its conference at Mobile World ...





Related Info

Oppo brengt snelladen naar auto's, openbare ruimtes en nieuwe apparaten
23 Feb | World | News
Oppo unveils concept phone with 'rollable' display, AR glasses at Inno Day
17 Nov 2020 | World | News
Oppo picks Thales to supply eSIMs for smartwatches
11 Sep 2020 | World | News
Oppo looks to lift smartphone sales by over 50% in H2
10 Sep 2020 | World | News
Oppo unveils 125W fast charging for smartphones, 65W wireless charging
15 Jul 2020 | World | News
Oppo unveils 5G CPE Omni connection hub
10 Mar 2020 | World | News
Qualcomm demos next 5G innovations with partners
26 Feb 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb WOW Q4 2020
24 Feb Spark H1 results
24 Feb Syn Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
25 Feb Consolidated Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb PCTel Q4 2020
25 Feb Dell Technologies Q4 2020
25 Feb Cable One Q3
25 Feb VMware Q4
25 Feb TPG Telecom FY results
25 Feb Axiata Q4 2020
25 Feb Shentel Q4 2020
25 Feb Freenet Q4 2020
25 Feb MTN Nigeria Q4 2020
25 Feb Telefonica Q4 2020
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2020
25 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2020
25 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb Twitter analysts day
25 Feb Akamai analysts meeting
26 Feb HTHK FY results
26 Feb Deutsche Telekom Q4 2020
26 Feb Tecnotree Q4 2020
26 Feb Proximus Q4 2020
26 Feb OTE Q4 2020 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now