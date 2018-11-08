Edition: International
Oppo debuts in-house AI chip for phone cameras, 'Air Glass' AR device

Tuesday 14 December 2021 | 15:20 CET | News
BBK Electronics brand Oppo has officially unveiled its first self-designed imaging NPU as well as an "assisted reality" device called Air Glass at its annual technology event in Shenzhen. The company's new in-house imaging NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is called MariSilicon X and is based on the 6nm manufacturing process. It's above all designed to significantly enhance the quality of photos and videos on Oppo's smartphone cameras, starting with the next-generation flagship Find X series due to be launched in the first quarter of next year.

