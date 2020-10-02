Edition: International
Optus, Telstra win 850/900 MHz spectrum in Australia

Wednesday 8 December 2021 | 08:00 CET | News
Australian operators Optus and Telstra have won spectrum in the Australian Communications and Media Authority's latest spectrum auction. All 16 lots available were allocated, the ACMA said. The government raised a total revenue of AUD 2.09 billion, equivalent to AUD 1.21/MHz/pop, from this spectrum auction.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ACMA / Australian Communications and Media Authority / Optus / Telstra
Countries: Australia
