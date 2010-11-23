Optus to acquire Amaysim, launches Gomo digital brand

Australian operator Optus has unveiled its plans on the local MVNO market. The company has agreed to purchase the Amaysim MVNO mobile business. Optus has also introduced its ‘Gomo’ digital brand. Optus reports Gomo will target customers seeking simple plans and budget-friendly telecom services.
Optus will acquire Amaysim shares and its customer base of 1.19 million subscribers for AUD 250 million, subject to completion conditions, including Amaysim’s shareholder approval, and payment adjustments. According to Optus, following the completion of the acquisition, “Amaysim will remain as a standalone brand with strong parallels and complementary strengths to Optus’ challenger position in the market”.
Optus’ new Gomo will be a digital-only MVNO offering. Gomo will target Australians seeking easy mobile connectivity, Optus said. To control their account, Gomo customers will have a digital interface, the Gomo app, which can be accessed 24/7 for onboarding, service and payments.
Gomo also leverages learnings from Optus’ parent company Singtel’s Gomo apps in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.
Optus plans to soon announce further details related to the services offered by its Gomo brand.
Amaysim recently acquired 77,000 Ovo Mobile subscribers from My Mobile Data (trading as Ovo Mobile), for AUD 15.8 million. This brought amaysim's recurring mobile subscriber base to over 820,000 and a total subscriber base of 1.17 million at end-June this year.
Amaysim renewed its wholesale network services agreement with Optus in mid-2019. The MVNO started offering services in Australia in 2010.
