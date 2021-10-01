Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Orange acquires further 22% stake in subsidiary Orange Bank

Friday 1 October 2021 | 10:32 CET | News
Orange has reached an agreement with its banking partner Groupama for the sale of the 21.7 percent stake held by the insurance and financial services company in the telecom group's Orange Bank subsidiary. The terms of the transaction have not being disclosed. Meanwhile, the commercial alliance with Groupama remains in place, with an extension of the current distribution partnership to 2028.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange
Countries: France
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange Bank chooses fintech start-up Younited to grow personal credit business
Published 09 Jun 2021 16:08 CET | France
Orange announced that its banking subsidiary has agreed to a partnership with Younited, a 'French Tech' start-up that counts ...

Atos to provide Orange Bank with digital workplace and SOC services
Published 11 May 2021 10:14 CET | World
France-based IT services group Atos announced that its cloud-based Advanced Digital Workplace offering will enable Orange Bank to ...

Orange considers relinquishing control of banking subsidiary – report
Published 04 Mar 2021 08:14 CET | Europe
Orange is looking to reduce its exposure to banking services and has selected Barclays to find potential partners willing to ...

Orange Bank targets small businesses with acquisition of Anytime
Published 06 Jan 2021 12:17 CET | France
Orange Bank announced the acquisition of fintech start-up Anytime, which specialises in financial services for self-employed ...





Related Info

Orange Bank chooses fintech start-up Younited to grow personal credit business
9 Jun | France | News
Atos to provide Orange Bank with digital workplace and SOC services
11 May | World | News
Orange considers relinquishing control of banking subsidiary – report
4 Mar | Europe | News
Orange Bank targets small businesses with acquisition of Anytime
6 Jan | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep MPLS+SDN+NFV World Congress
05 Oct Digital Refining & Petrochemicals Summit 2021
05 Oct VMworld 2021
06 Oct Marvell Technology investors day
07 Oct VMware analysts meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now