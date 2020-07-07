Edition: International
Orange appoints new CEOs for Belgium, Poland

Tuesday 7 July 2020 | 11:36 CET | News
Orange has appointed new CEOs for Belgium and Poland from 1 September, saying the move comes as the company renews its group executive committee. 

Xavier Pichon will lead Orange Belgium, succeeding Michael Trabbia who will become chief technology and innovation for the group. Pichon will rejoin Orange from the Boston Consulting Group. He had earlier been deputy CEO for Orange France. 

At Orange Poland, Julien Ducarroz will take the helm, replacing Jean-Francois Fallacher, who will become the CEO of Orange Spain. Ducarroz is currently the CEO of Orange Moldova. The appointment is expected to get fully ratified at a planned supervisory board meeting on 21 July. 

Mari-Noelle Jego-Leveissiere will take over responsibility for the Europe region from Ramon Fernandez, deputy CEO of Finance, Performance and Europe director, from 12 September. She will be leading the Europe perimeter of Europe, made up of Belgium, Luxembourg, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Spain. This perimeter generated about a quarter of the group’s revenues in the first quarter. 

The rest of the European team will remain as they as, with Jean-March Vignolles as COO for Europe, Ludmilla Climoc as CEO of Orange Romania, Federico Colom as CEO of Orange Slovakia and Corinne Loze as CEO of Orange Luxembourg. The company is looking for a new CEO for Moldova, to be announced in due course.


Categories: General
Companies: Orange / Orange Belgium / Orange France / Orange Luxembourg / Orange Moldova / Orange Poland / Orange Romania / Orange Slovakia / Orange Spain
Countries: Belgium / Europe / Poland
