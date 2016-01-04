Edition: International
Orange Belgium CEO to become chief tech, innovation officer at Orange Group from Sept

Friday 12 June 2020 | 14:24 CET | News
Orange Belgium CEO Michael Trabbia will be leaving his position from September to move to the Orange Group, where he will become its chief technology and innovation officer. The move means the Orange Belgium board of directors have started looking for a new CEO. They hope to select a successor by the end of June. 

Trabbia started at Orange in January 2011 and became group SVP for corporate public affairs. He then became chilf of staff and secretary of the group’s executive committee in July 2014. He joined Orange Belgium in September 2016 as CEO.


Related Info

Michael Trabbia vertrekt als Orange Belgium CEO, gaat terug naar moederbedrijf
12 Jun | Belgium | News

