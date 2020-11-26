Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Orange denies plan to acquire Atos

Thursday 26 November 2020 | 09:36 CET | News

Orange has issued a short statement reacting to comments made by the CFE-CGC trade union about the possible acquisition of France-based ICT company Atos by the telecom group. CFE-CGC and employee shareholders, with a 5.5 percent holding in Orange's share capital, would back the integration of Atos to create a strong leader in cloud and cyber security. In response, Orange has denied working on the acquisition, adding that it had no plans to discuss the project at the next meeting of its board of directors.

According to Capital, the trade union has also suggested that Elie Girard, current CEO of Atos and former Orange executive, could be placed at the helm once Stephane Richard's term of office expires in 2022, should an acquisition take place. The proposals emerged as Orange is set to recover EUR 2.2 billion in tax, after a favourable court ruling announced earlier this month. 




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Atos / Orange
Countries: France / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Orange to recover EUR 2.2 bln in tax after favourable court ruling
16 Nov | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
30 Nov Zoom Video Communications Q3 2020
30 Nov NexTV Series MENA
01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
03 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
03 Dec Liberty Latin America AGM
03 Dec LoRaWAN World Expo
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now