Orange extends bid for Orange Belgium after less than half of shares tendered

Tuesday 27 April 2021 | 09:33 CET | News
Orange has extended its buy-out offer for Orange Belgium, after a low take-up in the initial bid period. Only 21.66 percent of Orange Belgium shares were tendered. Orange will pay for these shares, taking its stake to 74.68 percent in the Belgian operator.

Categories: General
Companies: Orange / Orange Belgium
Countries: Belgium
