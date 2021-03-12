Edition: International
Orange France adapts to new VAT rules on bundles, cuts 70 GB mobile plan to EUR 10 a month for 1 year

Friday 12 March 2021 | 09:20 CET | News
Orange France has started writing to existing subscribers taking multi-play bundles about a change to VAT rules introduced by the latest budget law, reports Universfreebox. For example, a customer taking the 'Famille' TV package has been informed that the price of this add-on service will increase by EUR 1 to EUR 13.99/month from 08 April, reflecting a higher VAT rate.

Categories: General
Companies: Orange France
Countries: France
This article is part of dossier

LTE

::: more

