Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Orange France reports record fibre net adds, as revenue growth eases to 0.2% in Q4

Thursday 18 February 2021 | 09:48 CET | News
Orange France achieved a new record quarterly increase in FTTP subscriptions in the three months to December, improving on the healthy customer gains of the previous quarter. The FTTP base rose by 388,000 since September, up from 360,000 net additions sequentially, to reach 4.52 million at end-2020 (+35.3% year-on-year). This was supported by ongoing footprint expansion, as the pace of fibre deployment picked up to a new high of 2.00 million new premises passed in the quarter (+1.62 million in Q3 and +1.70 million in Q4 2019).

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Orange France
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange Spain revenues down 6% in Q4, postpay base up again
Published 18 Feb 2021 09:26 CET | Italy
Orange Spain reported fourth quarter revenues of EUR 1.21 billion, down 5.9 percent on the year-earlier result of EUR 1.35 ...

Orange creates Totem company to manage mobile towers in France, Spain
Published 18 Feb 2021 08:54 CET | Europe
Orange is moving ahead with plans to spin off its European mobile towers into a new company. Called Totem, the new business ...

Orange meets outlook with small drop in annual EBITDA, higher cash flow
Published 18 Feb 2021 08:36 CET | Europe
Orange has met its targets for results in 2020, with a small rise in revenues and drop in EBITDAal due to the costs of the health ...

Orange France tests switch from copper to fibre in Levis-Saint-Nom

Published 16 Feb 2021 09:39 CET | France
The small town of Levis-Saint-Nom, with around 1,600 residents, will be one of the first communities in France where Orange will ...

Orange tops nPerf's mobile internet ranking in France for fourth year
Published 09 Feb 2021 10:52 CET | France
Orange has kept the title of best French mobile internet provider in the latest benchmark study compiled by internet speed test ...

Orange France breaks off negotiations with Free Mobile on 5G network sharing deal
Published 29 Jan 2021 09:54 CET | France
Orange France announced in a short statement that it was ending discussions with Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile on a 5G network ...

Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:43 CET | France
Orange has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of investors for the sale of a 50 percent stake and co-control of ...





Related Info

Orange Spain revenues down 6% in Q4, postpay base up again
09:26 | Italy | News
Orange creates Totem company to manage mobile towers in France, Spain
08:54 | Europe | News
Orange meets outlook with small drop in annual EBITDA, higher cash flow
08:36 | Europe | News
Orange France tests switch from copper to fibre in Levis-Saint-Nom
16 Feb | France | News
Orange tops nPerf's mobile internet ranking in France for fourth year
9 Feb | France | News
Orange France breaks off negotiations with Free Mobile on 5G network sharing deal
29 Jan | France | News
Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
25 Jan | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Atos Q4 2020
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY results
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb McAfee Q4 2020
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb FnacDarty FY results, strategy update
23 Feb Infinera Q4 2020
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now