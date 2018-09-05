Orange France to switch on 5G network in 15 cities on 03 December

Orange said that the launch of its 5G service in France will take place on 03 December and cover several cities, including Nice, Marseille, Le Mans, Angers and Clermont Ferrand. The network will initially go live in fifteen locations, rising to 160 towns and cities by the end of the year. It will mainly rely on the 3.5 GHz band, said the company, adding that the roll-out may be supplemented by the use of 2.1 GHz frequencies.
Since October, French consumers have been offered 5G-compatible voice and data plans, on a standalone basis and as part of Open multi-play bundles. Since then, Orange has introduced a 'Pro' mobile package in the B2B segment, priced EUR 62/month (excluding VAT) and offering a data allowance of 150 GB. It has also refreshed its range of plans for SMEs with a 5G add-on bringing an additional 20 GB to the three price tiers within the Performance Enterprise portfolio.
Rival SFR switched on its 5G network in Nice on 20 November, while Bouygues Telecom has scheduled the launch of its commercial service for 01 December. The country's network operators have been asked by the government to maintain good dialogue with local authorities regarding their roll-out plans. This is in response to the opposition expressed by several local councils, reflecting the environmental and health concerns voiced by political players such as the Green party.
In Paris, for example, the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo has recently launched a consultation on the deployment of 5G services. This includes a panel of 80 residents who have been asked to consider the issues at stake and make recommendations that will be presented back to the capital’s council in mid-December.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions