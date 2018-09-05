Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Orange France to switch on 5G network in 15 cities on 03 December

Thursday 26 November 2020 | 10:59 CET | News

Orange said that the launch of its 5G service in France will take place on 03 December and cover several cities, including Nice, Marseille, Le Mans, Angers and Clermont Ferrand. The network will initially go live in fifteen locations, rising to 160 towns and cities by the end of the year. It will mainly rely on the 3.5 GHz band, said the company, adding that the roll-out may be supplemented by the use of 2.1 GHz frequencies.

Since October, French consumers have been offered 5G-compatible voice and data plans, on a standalone basis and as part of Open multi-play bundles. Since then, Orange has introduced a 'Pro' mobile package in the B2B segment, priced EUR 62/month (excluding VAT) and offering a data allowance of 150 GB. It has also refreshed its range of plans for SMEs with a 5G add-on bringing an additional 20 GB to the three price tiers within the Performance Enterprise portfolio.

Rival SFR switched on its 5G network in Nice on 20 November, while Bouygues Telecom has scheduled the launch of its commercial service for 01 December. The country's network operators have been asked by the government to maintain good dialogue with local authorities regarding their roll-out plans. This is in response to the opposition expressed by several local councils, reflecting the environmental and health concerns voiced by political players such as the Green party.

In Paris, for example, the city's mayor Anne Hidalgo has recently launched a consultation on the deployment of 5G services. This includes a panel of 80 residents who have been asked to consider the issues at stake and make recommendations that will be presented back to the capital’s council in mid-December.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange France
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sewan to resell 5G services in France at no extra cost from December
Published 24 Nov 2020 12:34 CET | France
Unified communications provider Sewan said that its French B2B clients will automatically start benefiting from 5G as roll-out ...

SFR Business launches 5G voice and data plans

Published 23 Nov 2020 12:42 CET | France
French operator SFR has introduced three new 5G-compatible mobile plans for B2B customers. This coincides with the announcement ...

SFR unveils 5G plans as network goes live in Nice
Published 20 Nov 2020 11:27 CET | France
French operator SFR said that Nice is to become the first city in the country to see the arrival of its 5G services, which ...

Bouygues Telecom raises 2020 service revenue guidance, schedules 5G launch for 01 December
Published 19 Nov 2020 10:29 CET | France
French operator Bouygues Telecom has raised its full-year revenue outlook, saying that it expects annual growth of 5-6 percent in ...

Orange, Lacroix Electronics run 5G trials in Industry 4.0 production plant
Published 10 Nov 2020 10:07 CET | France
Orange announced that its enterprise customers will be welcomed to visit the 'Symbiose' project, an Industry 4.0 production plant ...

French regulator completes frequency positioning auction, to issue 5G licences on 18 November
Published 05 Nov 2020 10:40 CET | France
France's telecom authority Arcep has announced the completion of the last step in the 5G spectrum award process and said that the ...

Orange to launch 5G service in France during December, unveils new plans
Published 08 Oct 2020 16:08 CET | France | Update: 09 Oct 2020 08:56 CET
Orange customers in France will start benefiting from the operator's 5G service during December. The news coincides with the ...

French Green party calls for moratorium on 5G roll-outs
Published 22 Jul 2020 13:32 CET | France
French political party EELV (Europe Ecologie Les Verts), which campaigns on green issues, is appealing to the government for a ...





Related Info

Sewan to resell 5G services in France at no extra cost from December
24 Nov | France | News
SFR Business launches 5G voice and data plans
23 Nov | France | News
SFR unveils 5G plans as network goes live in Nice
20 Nov | France | News
Bouygues Telecom raises 2020 service revenue guidance, schedules 5G launch for 01 December
19 Nov | France | News
Orange, Lacroix Electronics run 5G trials in Industry 4.0 production plant
10 Nov | France | News
French regulator completes frequency positioning auction, to issue 5G licences on 18 November
5 Nov | France | News
Orange to launch 5G service in France during December, unveils new plans
8 Oct | France | News
French Green party calls for moratorium on 5G roll-outs
22 Jul | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
30 Nov Zoom Video Communications Q3 2020
30 Nov NexTV Series MENA
01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
01 Dec 5G Italy
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
03 Dec GCX fiscal Q2
03 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
03 Dec Liberty Latin America AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now