Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Orange Poland looks for co-investor in FTTH company

Wednesday 19 August 2020 | 10:10 CET | News

Orange Poland has announced the start of a review to look at options for potential partnerships on further fibre roll-out. The operator is seeking investors to participate in a joint venture FiberCo.

Given the major market potential and interest in FTTH rollout in Poland, Orange Poland launched the review to consider its options. The main characteristics of the plan are creating a FiberCo vehicle to roll out an FTTH access network to about 1.7 million households, focused predominantly on areas without broadband infrastructure; contribution by Orange Poland of about 0.6 million of its existing FTTH footprint (assumed to include wholesale access for about 0.15 million clients) to the FiberCo, which would provide open access to Orange and other operators; using Orange Poland as FiberCo’s main industrial partner for network roll-out, delivery, maintenance and connectivity; and a sale by Orange Poland of a co-controlling stake of the FiberCo to an investor. 

Orange Polska would like to point that these are preliminary project parametres, which may evolve during the process.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Orange / Orange Poland
Countries: Poland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange Poland looks for investor in fibre network - report
Published 17 Jul 2020 11:24 CET | Poland
Orange Poland is looking for an investor in its fibre-optic network, reports Cyfrowa.pl. The operator has already chosen ...

Orange Poland passes half million TV customers
Published 06 Dec 2019 08:56 CET | Poland
Orange Poland announced that its IPTV subscriber base has passed 500,000. The operator also counts 100,000 users of the Multiroom ...

Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
Published 04 Dec 2019 10:58 CET | France
Orange unveiled 'Engage 2025', its new strategy that follows on from the Essentials 2020 plan launched in 2015. The group ...

Orange Poland passes 500,000 subscribers on FTTH network
Published 26 Nov 2019 08:46 CET | Poland
Orange Poland announced that its FTTH subscriber base has passed 500,000. The most users are in Warsaw, Worclaw, Krakow, Szczecin ...

Orange Poland expands FTTH coverage to 4 mln premises
Published 14 Nov 2019 11:17 CET | Poland
Coverage of the FTTH network of Orange Poland has passed 4 million households and companies, reports Telko.in. The FTTH services ...





Related Info

Orange Poland looks for investor in fibre network - report
17 Jul | Poland | News
Orange Poland passes half million TV customers
6 Dec 2019 | Poland | News
Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
4 Dec 2019 | France | News
Orange Poland passes 500,000 subscribers on FTTH network
26 Nov 2019 | Poland | News
Orange Poland expands FTTH coverage to 4 mln premises
14 Nov 2019 | Poland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Aug A3 Q2 results
20 Aug Alibaba Q2 2020
20 Aug Otello Q2 2020
21 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
24 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now