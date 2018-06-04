Edition: International
Orange Poland sees lower FY revenue outlook but keeps EBITDA forecast unchanged

Friday 3 April 2020 | 17:38 CET | News
Orange Poland has issued a statement about the impact it expects the coronavirus pandemic to have on its operations and financial prospects. The operator expects its core operations to remain relatively immune from the impact. The company maintains high liquidity and sufficient financing of its operations and capital expenditures. All of its debt is in the Polish currency and it does not expect to have any refinancing needs this year. Still, the company does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for the year. It will be keeping its EBITDA forecast for the moment.

Categories: General
Companies: Orange Poland
Countries: Poland
