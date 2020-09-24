Orange Romania unveils 'Yoxo' digital mobile subscription

Orange Romania started offering Yoxo, a digital mobile subscription managed entirely through a mobile application. Yoxo comes with competitive prices in RON and customers can reconfigure their monthly subscription according to their needs, with no minimum contract period.
Customers can choose from three Yoxo subscriptions with unlimited national minutes and SMS, along with 20GB, 60GB or 100GB mobile data for respectively RON 25, 35 and 45 per month. Until 31 October, all Yoxo subscriptions come with reduced prices, of RON 19, 29 and 39. The top plan with 100 GB also includes 3.87 GB for EEA roaming.
Orange said Yoxo gives customers simplicity and transparency in terms of costs. If the data allowance or options are not used, they receive the money back in the form of a discount on the next bill or directly on the card, if they want to unsubscribe. Customers also can add choose to add options such as EEA roaming access, extra internet packages or international minutes.
The payment of the subscription is made digitally, automatically every 30 days, using the bank card registered in the application. All subscription and consumption information is available in real time in the app, without the need for store visits or call centre calls, and if customers have additional questions, they can access the Messenger service directly from the app at any time.
Orange customers can switch to Yoxo in a few steps directly from the application. Customers from other networks can either opt for a new number or keep their existing number by porting first to an Orange PrePay card and then to Yoxo.
