Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Orange Romania unveils 'Yoxo' digital mobile subscription

Thursday 24 September 2020 | 13:57 CET | News

Orange Romania started offering Yoxo, a digital mobile subscription managed entirely through a mobile application. Yoxo comes with competitive prices in RON and customers can reconfigure their monthly subscription according to their needs, with no minimum contract period. 

Customers can choose from three Yoxo subscriptions with unlimited national minutes and SMS, along with 20GB, 60GB or 100GB mobile data for respectively RON 25, 35 and 45 per month. Until 31 October, all Yoxo subscriptions come with reduced prices, of RON 19, 29 and 39. The top plan with 100 GB also includes 3.87 GB for EEA roaming. 

Orange said Yoxo gives customers simplicity and transparency in terms of costs. If the data allowance or options are not used, they receive the money back in the form of a discount on the next bill or directly on the card, if they want to unsubscribe. Customers also can add choose to add options such as EEA roaming access, extra internet packages or international minutes. 

The payment of the subscription is made digitally, automatically every 30 days, using the bank card registered in the application. All subscription and consumption information is available in real time in the app, without the need for store visits or call centre calls, and if customers have additional questions, they can access the Messenger service directly from the app at any time. 

Orange customers can switch to Yoxo in a few steps directly from the application. Customers from other networks can either opt for a new number or keep their existing number by porting first to an Orange PrePay card and then to Yoxo.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange Romania
Countries: Romania
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange Romania launches 'Data bank' pre-pay promotion
Published 17 Sep 2020 16:24 CET | Romania
Orange Romania launched a new prepay promotion named 'Data bank (Banca de net)', a virtual place in the My Orange account, which ...

Orange launches 'At Orange you can' international job recruitment campaign

Published 17 Sep 2020 16:20 CET | World
Orange is targeting recent graduates and young professionals with a new job recruitment campaign across nine markets (Egypt, ...

Orange Romania continues to capitalise Orange Money
Published 17 Sep 2020 10:06 CET | Romania
Orange Romania increased the share capital of its Orange Money m-payment division by RON 33.87 million to RON 214.5 million ...

Orange Romania signs deal for delivering 83,000 tablets with internet to local schools
Published 10 Sep 2020 09:41 CET | Romania
Romania's National Office for Centralized Procurement (ONAC) signed on 9 September a framework agreement with Orange Romania for ...

Orange Romania opens registration for 5G Online Challenge
Published 27 Aug 2020 11:12 CET | Romania
Orange Romania has opened registration for its 5g Online challenge, a competition for businesses and product developers working ...





Related Info

Orange Romania launches 'Data bank' pre-pay promotion
17 Sep | Romania | News
Orange launches 'At Orange you can' international job recruitment campaign
17 Sep | World | News
Orange Romania continues to capitalise Orange Money
17 Sep | Romania | News
Orange Romania signs deal for delivering 83,000 tablets with internet to local schools
10 Sep | Romania | News
Orange Romania opens registration for 5G Online Challenge
27 Aug | Romania | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep Sina, Weibo Q2 2020
28 Sep The Edge Event
28 Sep Open Networking & Edge Summit
29 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
29 Sep Tech & Politics Forum by FT-ETNO
29 Sep ConnecTechAsia
29 Sep VMworld
30 Sep FCC meeting
30 Sep Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q2
30 Sep Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q2
01 Oct Twilio Investor Day
02 Oct NTT IR Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now