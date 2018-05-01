Edition: International
Orange takes majority stake in Voo

Monday 27 December 2021 | 09:10 CET | News
Orange Belgium has acquired a majority stake in cable operator Voo, buying a 75 percent stake minus one share, at a valuation of EUR 1.8 billion for 100 of the company's shares. The deal will give Orange Belgium a network in Wallonia and part of Brussels. There will also be a plan to upgrade the company's cable network and to further rollout fibre networks.

Categories: General
Companies: Orange Belgium / Voo
Countries: Belgium
