Orange ties up with Engie to convert main data centre in Africa to solar power

Monday 17 January 2022 | 14:44 CET | News
Orange and Engie said they have teamed up to convert the Groupement Orange Services (GOS), Orange's main data centre in Africa, to solar power, helping to cut the carbon footprint in Cote d'Ivoire. The GOS provides the eighteen Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) subsidiaries with pooled hosting and infrastructure operation services, platforms and IT. It was built in 2016 in Grand Bassam on a 16,600 square meter site and has Uptime Institute Tier 3 certification design.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Engie / Orange / Orange Cote d'Ivoire
Countries: Cote d'Ivoire
