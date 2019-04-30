Edition: International
Wireless

Orange to launch 5G service in France during December, unveils new plans

Thursday 8 October 2020 | 16:08 CET | News

Orange customers in France will start benefiting from the operator’s 5G service during December. Featuring on the Orange website, the news coincides with the launch of four new 5G-compatible voice and data plans. At the entry-level price point, customers will pay EUR 39.99 per month, after the initial 12-month discount, for a plan including unlimited calls/texts and 70 GB of 5G data. This represents an additional EUR 5 per month compared to an LTE plan with the same data and calls/texts allowance.

The top-tier price point rises to EUR 94.99 per month after the initial 12-month discount, and is advertised with unlimited data, while the two mid-tier plans include allowances of 100 and 150 GB. A monthly discount is offered to customers taking the mobile service with a fixed broadband package as part of an Open bundle. All plans are subject to a 12-month minimum contract. 


