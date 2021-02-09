Edition: International
Orcon agrees takeover of 2degrees for NZD 1.7 billion

Monday 3 January 2022 | 09:13 CET | News
New Zealand operators 2degrees and Orcon Group have reached agreement on a merger, creating the country's third-largest integrated telecommunications operator. They expect the merger will help them better compete across mobile, broadband and energy services.

Categories: General
Companies: 2degrees / Orcon / Vocus
Countries: New Zealand
