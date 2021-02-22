Edition: International
OTE to accelerate fibre rollout to reach 3 mln premises covered by 2027

Wednesday 15 December 2021 | 16:38 CET | News
Greek operator OTE has decided to expand and accelerate its fibre rollout in order to reach 3 million households and businesses covered by 2027 with FTTP. The rollout is a major investment that will drive the country's future and secures OTE's longer term performance and competitiveness for decades to come, the company said in a statement. As a result, capital expenditure will increase compared to recent years, and OTE will draw on cash reserves to maintain its shareholder remuneration.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: OTE
Countries: Greece
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

