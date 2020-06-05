Edition: International
OVHcloud and Capgemini extend collaboration to develop joint sovereign cloud offering

Tuesday 16 February 2021 | 11:30 CET | News
OVHcloud and Capgemini have strengthened their ties by agreeing a worldwide collaboration focused on sovereign cloud services. The two partners said that they will invest together in the opportunities open from this year by European initiatives such as IPCEIs (Important Project of Common European Interest) and by work streams within the recently announced European Alliance on Industrial Data and Cloud. These joint efforts will be consistent with a common commitment to reduce the environmental impact of their services.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Capgemini / OVHcloud
Countries: Europe
