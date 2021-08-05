Edition: International
Paramount+ to launch in Europe on Sky's platform

Thursday 5 August 2021 | 17:20 CET | News
ViacomCBS announced the European launch of its Paramount+ streaming service via Sky platforms in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria starting 2022. The launch is part of a multi-year distribution agreement with Sky owner Comcast, and ViacomCBS also renewed its multi-year agreement with Sky as an ad sales partner for all platforms and channels in the UK and Italy.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Comcast / MTV / Paramount / Sky / ViacomCBS
Countries: Europe
