Broadband

Pexip holds virtual roadshow for IPO to raise NOK 2.14 bln

Monday 4 May 2020 | 12:07 CET | News
Update: 4 May 2020 | 12:27 CET

Norwegian video-conferencing provider Pexip has announced a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering (IPO) remotely, Reuters reported. Roadshows for the deal will run from 05 to 12 May, and timing may be extended until 19 May if necessary, the company said in a statement to the Oslo bourse.

The company seeks to build upon demand for video-conferencing during the coronavirus crisis. Pexip intends to sell 17 million new shares at NOK 63 each. Existing shareholders plan to sell another 17 million shares at the same price, taking the total to be raised in the IPO to NOK 2.14 billion.

CEO Odd Sverre Ostlie told Reuters that Pexip had initially met some resistance to completing the deal on video, but the lockdown is a big change for society as a whole and the company believes that for the finance industry and for IPOs, it is an efficient way of doing interactive meetings.

Ostlie said that the market volatility had scared him a bit at first, but that “massive interest” since Pexip first announced its intention to list last week helped soothe nerves, Reuters added.

The company has reduced risk by enlisting so-called cornerstone investors who committed to the deal before launch. Funds advised by Capital Research and Management Company, Wasatch Global Investors, DNB Asset Management and TIN Fonder have committed to subscribe to NOK 1 billion of shares.

Peter Straume, managing partner and chief executive of ABG Sundal Collier Norway, one of the joint global coordinators along with Carnegie and Pareto Securities, said early meetings in January and February had been live, and then they switched to all-video meetings. Pexip has never met the two US-based cornerstone investors face-to-face, he added.

Pexip said in a statement to the Oslo Stock Exchange that its IPO prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. Separately, it said that there is also a greenshoe option of up to 4 million shares, representing approximately 11.8 percent of the offering. To facilitate overallotment, certain selling shareholders will grant ABG Sundal Collier an option to borrow existing shares equal to the additional shares.

Customary lock-up arrangements will restrict the issue or sale of shares for a period of six or twelve months. After completion of the offering, it is expected that the free float of Pexip will be approximately 80 percent.

The institutional offering is subject to a lower limit per application of NOK 2.50 million. The public offering in Norway and Sweden has a minimum per application of NOK 10,500 and a maximum of NOK 2.49 million. Approximately 95 percent of the offering will be allocated to institutional investors and the other 5 percent to retail investors.


[04/05/2020 12:27 - Update: Adds information on greenshoe option and purchase limits]

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Pexip
Countries: Norway / World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

