Broadband

Pexip raises USD 100 mln in IPO, shares gain 39% on first day's trade

Thursday 14 May 2020 | 11:45 CET | News

Norwegian video conferencing service provider Pexip said it is now listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange following the IPO that raised USD 100 million from investors in Europe and the US. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, its IPO roadshow was all done remotely via video. CEO Odd Sverre Ostlie estimates that this approach saved over 1,700 hours or more than 70 days of travel time, and over 80 tons of carbon dioxide, roughly the amount that ten Norwegians use in an entire year.

On 14 May its first day of trade, the share priced closed at NOK 87.50, up by 38.9 percent from the IPO launch price of NOK 63.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Pexip
Countries: Norway / World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

