Pexip takes over enterprise customers from Telenor associate Videonor

Tuesday 7 July 2020 | 09:19 CET | News

Video communications company Pexip has announced that it will take over video service provider Videonor's portfolio of enterprise customers. Telenor is an owner of Videonor as well as a channel partner of both Pexip and Videonor. The deal will raise Pexip's annual revenue by between USD 2 million and USD 3 million.

The deal will provider enterprise customers with a broader range of video conferencing service. Most of the customers are in Norway, so the agreement will boost revenue for Pexip and expand its market share in the country. Pexip CEP Odd Sverre Ostlie said Norway is an important market for Pexip because of the extensive and sophisticated use of video conferencing there.

The agreement is expected to give Pexip an increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of between USD 2 and USD 3 million after completion. The migration of customers is expected to take six to twelve months. Videonor's compensation will be based on the amount of income and customer loyalty transferred to Pexip over the next two years. No other details of the agreement will be provided on grounds of commercial sensitivity.  

Videonor CEO Oyvind Reed said his company has had a partnership with Pexip for several years and the agreement will benefit both companies and their customers. Ove Fredheim, head of Telenor Norway's enterprise division, said the operator looks forward to developing an even closer relationship with Pexip in the years to come, allowing it to supply leading-edge video services to its customers.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Pexip / Telenor / Telenor Norway
Countries: Norway
