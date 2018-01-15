Edition: International
Wireless

Phoenix Tower, Bouygues Telecom create JV to deploy 4,000 new mobile towers in France

Tuesday 24 March 2020 | 08:18 CET | News
Phoenix Tower International, a mobile infrastructure company backed by Blackstone, has signed a deal with French operator Bouygues Telecom to form a joint venture that will invest in around 4,000 new mobile towers over a 12-year period. The sites will be located outside very densely populated areas of France and will help Bouygues meet its mobile coverage objectives linked to the 'New Deal' programme, agreed between French operators and the government  in early 2018.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Bouygues Telecom / Phoenix Tower International
Countries: France
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


