Wireless

Pinnacle secures funding from KKR to develop telecom tower platform in Philippines

Tuesday 3 November 2020 | 09:43 CET | News
Global investment firm KKR has made an investment in Pinnacle Towers to power the company’s plans to build a telecom tower platform in the Philippines. Pinnacle’s principal subsidiary is Frontier Tower Associates Philippines. Pinnacle plans to use the fresh funds to expand the Philippines’ telecom infrastructure and address the demands for telecom infrastructure in and around Southeast Asia. 

Pinnacle specializes in undertaking build-to-suit telecom tower projects, providing operators with infrastructure services to expand their coverage. ING acted as Pinnacle’s financial advisor.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Philippines
