Play to test Samsung 4G, 5G network in Warsaw

Thursday 6 May 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
Poland operator P4, trading under the Play brand, will be conducting 4G and 5G trials in Warsaw with Samsung, the companies announced. Samsung and Play will verify the capability and performance of Samsung's 4G and 5G network equipment in the trial, which will be carried out in Play's labs and commercial networks, beginning in the second quarter of this year.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: P4 / Samsung
Countries: Poland
